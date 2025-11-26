Perplexity drops an AI shopping assistant for pro users
Perplexity rolled out its AI shopping assistant for US Pro subscribers in November 2025, and as of November 2025, a free version is now available to all US users.
It pulls products from Amazon, Best Buy, Shopify, and more—so you can search, compare, and buy in one spot.
Right now it's on desktop and web; mobile is coming soon.
What can it actually do?
You type what you're looking for (even in regular language), and Perplexity serves up product cards with prices, specs, pros/cons, and real reviews.
There's a "Buy with Pro" button for instant checkout using your saved info—with free shipping included.
Plus, "Snap to Shop" lets you upload a photo to find similar products online.
Smarter recommendations over time
The assistant remembers what you've searched before to suggest better picks next time—so your results get more personalized as you shop.
Basic access is free; the cooler features are reserved for Pro members.
How does it stack up against Google Shopping or Amazon's Rufus?
Unlike other platforms that stick to their own catalogs, Perplexity brings together multiple retailers in one place—and lets you check out without bouncing between sites or apps.
It's all about making the whole process quicker and easier.