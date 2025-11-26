Perplexity drops an AI shopping assistant for pro users Technology Nov 26, 2025

Perplexity rolled out its AI shopping assistant for US Pro subscribers in November 2025, and as of November 2025, a free version is now available to all US users.

It pulls products from Amazon, Best Buy, Shopify, and more—so you can search, compare, and buy in one spot.

Right now it's on desktop and web; mobile is coming soon.