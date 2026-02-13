30,000 engineers at NVIDIA adopt AI to boost coding speed

NVIDIA , the leading tech giant behind the global AI revolution, has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) in a big way. The company has rolled out generative AI tools to some 30,000 of its engineers. This move is aimed at improving their coding efficiency and speed. The initiative comes as part of NVIDIA's partnership with Anysphere Inc., which provides an AI-powered coding platform called Cursor.

Tool details Cursor helps in writing code Cursor is a customized software that helps engineers design and write code with the help of AI. It acts like a smart assistant, suggesting lines of code, identifying errors, and speeding up the development process. The results have been impressive so far, with NVIDIA's engineers now producing up to three times more code than before. This doesn't mean longer working hours but rather an acceleration in routine tasks aided by AI.

Quality assurance Maintaining quality while increasing quantity Despite the increased code production, the number of bugs has remained constant. This suggests that NVIDIA has managed to maintain quality. The company builds products used by millions, from graphics drivers for PC gaming to advanced AI systems for businesses. These systems can't afford frequent mistakes, making the role of AI in maintaining code quality even more crucial.

Past usage AI already playing a big role at NVIDIA NVIDIA has used AI in its development process before, using powerful computers to improve features like DLSS for gaming performance. Some of its chip designs have also been enhanced with internal AI tools. The company claims that newer developments such as DLSS 4 and smaller chip designs have benefited from this AI-assisted work. This shows how integrated artificial intelligence has become in NVIDIA's product development strategy.

