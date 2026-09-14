NVIDIA's new GPU can split its power for AI-heavy workloads

The RTX Pro 5500 sits between the 72GB RTX Pro 5000 and the 96GB RTX Pro 6000 in NVIDIA's product range.

The massive memory capacity isn't just for show; it serves a specific purpose.

It enables the GPU to handle larger AI models, longer context windows, or multiple models at once without constant data offloading.

This makes it ideal for local LLM inference, AI agents, computer vision tasks, as well as multimodal generative AI applications.