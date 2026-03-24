Jensen Huang says artificial general intelligence is already here

Jensen Huang , the CEO of NVIDIA, has claimed that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is already a reality. He made the bold statement during an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast. AGI refers to AI systems that can perform any intellectual task that a human being can do. In other words, it would be as smart as or smarter than humans.

Belief AI systems can start billion-dollar companies, says Huang On the podcast, Huang responded to Fridman's definition of AGI as an AI system that could start, grow and run a successful tech company worth over $1 billion. He said, "I think it's now. I think we've achieved AGI." This interpretation is narrower than the broader vision of machines fully replicating human cognition.

Evidence AI agents are being used for various tasks Huang pointed to OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent platform, noting its viral success. He said that people are using their individual AI agents for various tasks. However, he also acknowledged the volatility of such success by noting that "a lot of people use it for a couple of months and it kind of dies away."

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Skepticism Replicating complex organizations is still beyond AI Despite his bold claim, Huang is skeptical about the ability of AI-driven systems to build and sustain complex organizations. He thinks replicating a company like NVIDIA, with its long-term strategy and organizational depth, is well beyond the reach of current AI. This view highlights that AGI isn't a single benchmark but a moving target shaped by different expectations and commercial ambitions.

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