NVIDIA's personal AI supercomputer goes on sale tomorrow for $4,000

NVIDIA is set to launch its DGX Spark "personal AI supercomputer" on October 15. The revolutionary device is powerful enough to run complex AI models, yet compact enough to fit on a desktop. The company had initially announced the machine's price at $3,000 but now lists it for $3,999 on its official website.

Market launch Specs of the DGX Spark The DGX Spark will be available for purchase on NVIDIA's official website, as well as through select partners and retailers in the US. The machine comes with NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, 128GB of unified memory, and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. It can deliver a petaflop of AI performance—meaning it can perform a million billion calculations per second—and handle AI models with up to 200 billion parameters.

AI democratization A desktop supercomputer for researchers NVIDIA hopes the DGX Spark will democratize access to advanced AI capabilities, especially for researchers. "Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI," said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang when he first announced Spark earlier this year.