How Indian government moved 12L email accounts to Zoho
Over the past year, the Indian government moved email accounts of about 12 lakh employees—including those in the PMO—from its old NIC system to Zoho's cloud platform.
This is part of the Digital India push to keep sensitive data safer and more under Indian control.
Why the switch?
After a major ransomware attack hit AIIMS in late 2022, officials realized just how vulnerable their systems were.
The government then ran strict audits before picking Zoho, aiming for stronger security and data privacy under Indian laws.
Now, over 1.5 million officials are using Zoho Mail.
Top ministers are already using it
Zoho Mail isn't just for regular staff—top ministers like Ashwini Vaishnaw, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Amit Shah have already made the jump.
People like that it's ad-free and built by an Indian company, which fits right in with the government's focus on homegrown tech and keeping data close to home.