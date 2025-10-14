How Indian government moved 12L email accounts to Zoho

After a major ransomware attack hit AIIMS in late 2022, officials realized just how vulnerable their systems were. The government then ran strict audits before picking Zoho, aiming for stronger security and data privacy under Indian laws. Now, over 1.5 million officials are using Zoho Mail.

Top ministers are already using it

Zoho Mail isn't just for regular staff—top ministers like Ashwini Vaishnaw, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Amit Shah have already made the jump.

People like that it's ad-free and built by an Indian company, which fits right in with the government's focus on homegrown tech and keeping data close to home.