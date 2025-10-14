Scientists propose new warp drive that doesn't need exotic matter
A team at the Advanced Propulsion Laboratory (APL) at Applied Physics, including researchers Jared Fuchs from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, and Gianni Martire from Applied Physics, has come up with a new warp drive idea that skips the need for exotic negative energy—a big roadblock in making faster-than-light travel possible.
Their research, published in April 2024, builds on earlier theories but makes things a bit more realistic.
Warp drives and bending space-time
Warp drives are all about bending space-time—think compressing space ahead of a ship and stretching it behind to create a "warp bubble."
This lets you move super fast without breaking Einstein's rules.
The concept started back in 1994 with Miguel Alcubierre, but now scientists are finding ways around the trickiest parts.
Exciting step toward interstellar travel
The new model is still just theory and would need massive amounts of energy to work, so don't expect starships anytime soon.
Still, it's an exciting step that helps researchers understand space-time better and keeps the dream of interstellar travel alive.
The team is pushing forward to keep exploring what's possible.