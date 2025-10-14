Vivo X300, X300 Pro go official with Zeiss-branded cameras

What about pricing and availability?

The X300 starts at 4,399 Yuan (about ₹54,700), while the Pro version goes up to 8,299 Yuan (around ₹1,03,200) for maxed-out storage.

Both phones run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip with fast LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The highlight? The X300 Pro rocks a powerful 200MP periscope camera with OIS, plus both models feature sharp LTPO OLED displays that look great and help save battery life.