NVIDIA taps Wall Street firms for $500B AI buildout
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced a strategic partnership with six leading financial institutions to create compute financing platforms. The primary aim of this collaboration is to raise over $500 billion in third-party capital for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The tech giant's CEO Jensen Huang said they could backstop up to $125 billion, or 25% of the potential deals. The financial terms, investment commitments by individual firms, and a timeline for deploying the planned $500 billion have not been disclosed by NVIDIA.
Investor interest
AI computing capacity demand surges, attracting institutional investors
The move comes as the demand for AI computing capacity continues to grow, attracting institutional investors.
Governments, companies, and start-ups are all racing to build data centers for AI workloads.
Major tech firms have also signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with a combined outlay expected to exceed $730 billion this year alone.
Partnerships
MOUs signed with leading financial firms for financing platforms
NVIDIA has signed memorandums of understanding with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR for the financing platforms.
The initiative is aimed at expanding access to NVIDIA-based infrastructure among frontier AI developers, enterprises, governments and cloud providers.
It will also create longer-duration usage-linked investment opportunities for large asset managers and private capital firms.
AI factories
Huang emphasizes importance of financing platforms in statement
Huang stressed the significance of these financing platforms in his statement.
He said, "These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI."
NVIDIA also said that these arrangements would "create dedicated pools of capital at significant scale at attractive rates" for its customers.