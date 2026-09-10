NVIDIA plans major AI data center expansion across Australia
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced plans to significantly expand its data center computing capacity in Australia. The move will more than double the country's current load, thanks to partnerships with local firms. The tech giant is working with Australian cloud and data center companies Firmus, CDC, NEXTDC, and AirTrunk. Together they plan to build up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of AI-related capacity by 2027.
Strategic alignment
Australia aims to become a global data center hub
The announcement comes at a time when Australia is trying to become a global hub for data center investment.
However, the country is also facing calls for stricter regulations over concerns about environmental impact and heavy energy and water consumption.
Despite these challenges, NVIDIA's expansion plans fit perfectly into Australia's vision of becoming a leader in this sector.
Capacity growth
Current capacity and future expansion
According to a report from lobby group Data Centres Australia, citing research from analysts DC Byte, Australia's current computing capacity stands at 1.6GW.
NVIDIA's expansion will greatly increase this number, meeting the rising demand for AI in the country.
The data centers of its partners will be built using NVIDIA's "DSX platform," further enhancing their capabilities and efficiency.
Innovation support
Supporting local innovators and addressing global demand
NVIDIA has said that the capacity expansion will enable local innovators to develop models, applications, and agents.
It will also support additional power generation projects to meet regional and global demand for AI compute.
"Growing AI adoption across industries is increasing demand for high-performance computing," the company said in a statement.