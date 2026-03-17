'GPT moment for graphics': What is NVIDIA's DLSS 5 tech?

NVIDIA has unveiled its latest innovation, DLSS 5, at the GTC conference. The new technology is being described as a "GPT moment for graphics" by CEO Jensen Huang. He said it merges hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to significantly improve visual realism while maintaining artistic control. However, early reactions to this update have been mixed, with some calling it "slop" for drastically altering artistic intent in games.

Technological advancement DLSS 5 represents a significant leap in visual fidelity Unlike its predecessors, which used machine learning to bridge the gap between high and low graphics settings, DLSS 5 employs generative AI. This new approach reworks lighting and materials with details that feel freshly added, resulting in a dramatic leap in visual realism. The technology has been demonstrated on games like Resident Evil Requiem, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC.

AI training Trained to understand complex scene semantics and lighting conditions NVIDIA's DLSS 5 AI model is trained to understand complex scene semantics such as characters, hair, fabric, and translucent skin. It also considers environmental lighting conditions like front-lit or overcast by analyzing a single frame. This deep understanding allows DLSS 5 to create visually precise images that handle complex elements such as subsurface scattering on skin and light-material interactions on hair while retaining the structure of the original scene.

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Character transformation Controversial changes to character models under DLSS 5 One of the most noticeable effects of DLSS 5 is its impact on character models. In Resident Evil Requiem, for instance, generative AI applied over the original assets makes protagonist Grace Ashcroft look completely different. The same effect is seen in Starfield where characters appear overly sharp and bright highlights make their features look stage-lit even in environments without such lighting.

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Performance and control Technology can run at up to 4K resolution DLSS 5 can run in real time at up to 4K resolution. While it may appeal to some gamers and developers looking for photorealism, not everyone may appreciate the effect. Game developer Mike Bithell expressed his disappointment with the technology, calling it "a mess." However, NVIDIA says it gives game developers controls to decide how DLSS 5 affects a game's look.