NVIDIA won't let AI slowdown happen, Jensen Huang tells Trump
What's the story
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has expressed his agreement with President Donald Trump over the need to maintain a steady pace in artificial intelligence (AI) development. The two tech and political leaders were talking at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles when Huang took Trump's call on speakerphone. "You're right. We're not going to let that (AI slowdown) happen, sir," Huang told Trump as the audience erupted in applause.
AI perspective
Huang's response was a rebuttal to Amodei's suggestion
Huang's response came as a rebuttal to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's suggestion to slow down the improvement of AI capabilities.
SpaceX's Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman have publicly supported Amodei. However, Huang has taken a different position.
During their conversation, Trump said that slowing down AI development could be part of an international plot against America, a view echoed by Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.
Data centers
Public concern over data center construction
The public's concern over data center construction is more straightforward.
A recent Gallup poll revealed that 70% of Americans are against building data centers in their neighborhoods.
More than half of the respondents were worried about the environmental impact of these facilities, while 20% expressed concerns over rising living costs and quality of life issues.