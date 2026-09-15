NVIDIA won't let AI slowdown happen, Jensen Huang tells Trump

Huang's response came as a rebuttal to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's suggestion to slow down the improvement of AI capabilities.

SpaceX's Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman have publicly supported Amodei. However, Huang has taken a different position.

During their conversation, Trump said that slowing down AI development could be part of an international plot against America, a view echoed by Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.