NVIDIA's DLSS 5 adds 3D-Guided neural rendering to RTX 50

NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 5, its latest AI-driven graphics tech, and it's all about making games look insanely real.

The new 3D-Guided Neural Rendering boosts lighting, materials, and environmental details: think Hollywood-level visuals without losing the game's unique style.

DLSS 5 is coming to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, RTX 50 laptops, and GeForce NOW Ultimate.