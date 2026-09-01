NVIDIA's DLSS 5 adds 3D-Guided neural rendering to RTX 50
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 5, its latest AI-driven graphics tech, and it's all about making games look insanely real.
The new 3D-Guided Neural Rendering boosts lighting, materials, and environmental details: think Hollywood-level visuals without losing the game's unique style.
DLSS 5 is coming to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, RTX 50 laptops, and GeForce NOW Ultimate.
DLSS 5 debuts in 'NBA 2K27'
DLSS 5 debuts in NBA 2K27 on September 3, using AI to directly sharpen textures, reflections, shadows, and lighting for smoother gameplay with no weird glitches.
Developers can tweak these enhancements for faces or environments thanks to customizable settings and easy integration with Unreal Engine 5's Streamline framework, so expect more games to get this upgrade soon.