Obesity linked to higher risk of severe infections: Study

A major new study found that people with obesity (BMI 30+) are 70% more likely to end up in the hospital or die from severe infections than those with a healthy weight. Researchers tracked over half a million adults in Finland and the UK for more than a decade to reach these results.

Risk of hospitalization, death from infection Those with the most severe obesity had three times the risk compared to healthy-weight folks.

This held true for common infections like flu, COVID-19, pneumonia, stomach bugs, and UTIs.

The link wasn't seen with HIV or tuberculosis.

Obesity and infection-related deaths Obesity may already be a factor in about 600,000 infection-related deaths worldwide each year (around one in 10).

The numbers were even higher in places like the UK (16%) and US (25%).

As Professor Mika Kivimaki put it: the findings "suggest that obesity weakens the body's defenses against infections, resulting in more serious diseases."