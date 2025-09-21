The laptop is expected to launch sometime in 2026

Apple's next MacBook Pro may feature these 5 upgrades

By Akash Pandey 05:33 pm Sep 21, 202505:33 pm

What's the story

Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its MacBook Pro, the first since 2021. The revamped model is expected to launch sometime in 2026, according to rumors. The new design will likely include an OLED display for the first time, offering improved brightness and color accuracy. It could also ditch the notch in favor of a smaller camera hole cutout.