Apple's next MacBook Pro may feature these 5 upgrades
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its MacBook Pro, the first since 2021. The revamped model is expected to launch sometime in 2026, according to rumors. The new design will likely include an OLED display for the first time, offering improved brightness and color accuracy. It could also ditch the notch in favor of a smaller camera hole cutout.
Design evolution
Thinner design and touchscreen integration
The 2026 MacBook Pro is also expected to sport a thinner design, although details on this are still scarce. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple could introduce touchscreen Macs as early as 2026. This speculation has been fueled by mounting evidence of Apple's interest in this technology for its future devices.
Tech advancements
Cellular connectivity and M6 chip
The 2026 MacBook Pro may also be Apple's first cellular Mac, with an in-house modem for Macs reportedly in the works. The new model will also feature Apple's next-generation M6 chip family, which is expected to be the first of its kind to use TSMC's 2nm technology. This upgrade should result in significant performance and efficiency improvements over previous models.