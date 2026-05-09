Omega-3 supplements might not be good for your brain
What's the story
A recent study by researchers at China's Army Medical University has found that taking omega-3 supplements could actually speed up cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease. The research, which looked at data from over 800 older adults in North America, challenges the common belief that omega-3 is good for brain health. The results were published online in April, and will feature in the June edition of The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.
Study findings
Findings challenge the prevailing view of omega-3 as beneficial
The study's data revealed that participants who took omega-3 supplements showed a much faster decline in their cognitive abilities than those who didn't. This was especially true for older adults with the dementia-risk gene APOEe4, who made up about half of the study's participants. The researchers wrote, "These findings challenge the prevailing view of omega-3 as uniformly beneficial and highlight the need for a cautious reassessment of its widespread use for cognitive protection."
Supplement scrutiny
A closer look at omega-3's role in brain health
The study's findings challenge the prevailing view of omega-3 supplements for brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are commonly found in fish oil, have long been thought to support cognitive function. However, this new research suggests that these supplements may not be as universally beneficial as had been previously thought.