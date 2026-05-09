Omega-3 supplements might not be good for your brain

Study findings

Findings challenge the prevailing view of omega-3 as beneficial

The study's data revealed that participants who took omega-3 supplements showed a much faster decline in their cognitive abilities than those who didn't. This was especially true for older adults with the dementia-risk gene APOEe4, who made up about half of the study's participants. The researchers wrote, "These findings challenge the prevailing view of omega-3 as uniformly beneficial and highlight the need for a cautious reassessment of its widespread use for cognitive protection."