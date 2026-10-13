OnePlus 16 is the brand's biggest flagship upgrade in years
What's the story
OnePlus has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16, in China. This is the company's first major release since exiting both the US and European markets earlier this year. The new device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, up to 1TB of storage, and a RAM capacity of up to 16GB.
Power features
Massive silicon-carbon battery and high-refresh-rate display
The OnePlus 16 packs a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, one of the largest seen in any Android flagship phone. It also supports super-fast charging with 100W wired and 50W wireless options.
The company claims that the battery will retain optimum health for at least five years.
The device also features an OLED display with a high refresh rate of up to an impressive 185Hz for smoother scrolling and navigation.
Tech specs
Upgraded Glacier cooling system and triple rear camera setup
The OnePlus 16 also comes with an upgraded 'Glacier cooling system,' which features a vapor chamber for improved cooling performance.
The device has a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 1/1.4-inch sensor size, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and another 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities.
Selfie shooter
Front camera and other features
The OnePlus 16 also features a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
The device runs on ColorOS 17 with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and IP69K-rated dust and water resistance.
While western markets will not receive this flagship handset, the OnePlus 16 may debut in India in the coming months.