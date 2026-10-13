OnePlus 16 is the brand's biggest flagship upgrade in years

The OnePlus 16 packs a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, one of the largest seen in any Android flagship phone. It also supports super-fast charging with 100W wired and 50W wireless options.

The company claims that the battery will retain optimum health for at least five years.

The device also features an OLED display with a high refresh rate of up to an impressive 185Hz for smoother scrolling and navigation.