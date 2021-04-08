-
OnePlus 9 Pro owners report overheating issues while using cameraLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 05:32 pm
Several OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting overheating issues, particularly while using the Camera app.
Complaints stated that the device flashed an overheating warning sign while trying to record 4K videos at 60fps. Users have also complained that the phone gets overheated by staying in direct sunlight or while charging.
OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.
Design and display
The phone sports an LTPO AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
Information
It boasts of a 50MP ultra-wide lens
OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset
OnePlus 9 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability
In India, the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is currently up for purchase via Amazon India, the OnePlus store, and other offline channels.