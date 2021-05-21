OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update for 9R model in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:25 am

OnePlus 9R's latest update brings camera and system updates

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update for its OnePlus 9R model in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the camera stability and shooting performance, overall user experience of OnePlus Games, and the Gallery app. It also fixes issues related to the Notes app, Freeform Windows, and bumps the Android security patch to May 2021.

Details about the update

The latest update for the OnePlus 9R carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 and is being released via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System updates.

Design and display

The phone boasts of a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9R features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9R draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.