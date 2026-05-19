Why OnePlus devices are not getting the latest updates

In its post, OnePlus emphasized that the decision to suspend the rollout was a 'pre-emptive' measure aimed at ensuring device stability and protecting user experience. The company clarified that there was no external user impact after extensive verification. Users who have already updated their devices can continue using them normally and with confidence, OnePlus reassured in its statement.

Efforts

Rollout expected to resume soon

OnePlus has also said that its teams are working on the issue with utmost priority. The company has apologized for the inconvenience and is "reviewing and strengthening" its testing and quality assurance processes to avoid similar issues in future. The rollout is expected to be reinitiated soon, once all the problems have been resolved.