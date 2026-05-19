Why OnePlus devices are not getting the latest updates
What's the story
OnePlus has halted the rollout of its latest OxygenOS updates, citing device stability issues. The company announced the decision on its Community forum, revealing that it has suspended versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx for the time being. The move comes after some devices reportedly faced abnormal restarts and boot problems due to these recent updates.
User assurance
OnePlus assures users to continue using devices normally
In its post, OnePlus emphasized that the decision to suspend the rollout was a 'pre-emptive' measure aimed at ensuring device stability and protecting user experience. The company clarified that there was no external user impact after extensive verification. Users who have already updated their devices can continue using them normally and with confidence, OnePlus reassured in its statement.
Efforts
Rollout expected to resume soon
OnePlus has also said that its teams are working on the issue with utmost priority. The company has apologized for the inconvenience and is "reviewing and strengthening" its testing and quality assurance processes to avoid similar issues in future. The rollout is expected to be reinitiated soon, once all the problems have been resolved.