OnePlus launches 1st N-series smartphone in India with 8,000mAh battery
What's the story
OnePlus has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the new OnePlus N6. The device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset and packs a massive 8,000mAh battery. It also supports 45W wired fast charging. The OnePlus N6 features a single rear camera housed in a square-shaped module and an 8MP front-facing snapper inside a hole punch display cutout.
Market entry
How much does the OnePlus N6 cost?
The OnePlus N6 comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹22,999, while the higher-end version with 6GB RAM and same storage is available for ₹24,999. The company is offering an exclusive Prime Day discount of ₹1,000 along with an instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. You can also avail up to six months of no-cost EMI options.
Tech specs
The device runs on Android 16
The OnePlus N6 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and promises two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates. It sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). The device is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certified.
Performance boost
It comes with up to 6GB of RAM
The OnePlus N6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device features a vapor chamber cooling solution with a heat dissipation area of 5,300sqmm for thermal management. On the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, it scored over 615,800 points.
Imaging
The smartphone features a dual-view video mode
The OnePlus N6 features a single 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and up to 10x digital zoom. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device can record videos at up to 1080p/60fps and comes with Dual-View video mode. It packs an 8,000mAh battery that retains about 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 complete charging cycles, providing up to three days of battery life on light usage.