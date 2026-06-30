OnePlus launches 1st N-series smartphone in India with 8,000mAh battery

Market entry

How much does the OnePlus N6 cost?

The OnePlus N6 comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹22,999, while the higher-end version with 6GB RAM and same storage is available for ₹24,999. The company is offering an exclusive Prime Day discount of ₹1,000 along with an instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. You can also avail up to six months of no-cost EMI options.