OnePlus N6x debuts in India at ₹19,000: Check specs

The OnePlus N6x comes in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at ₹18,999, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs ₹20,999.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹1,500 on select cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The phone will be available for purchase from August 4 in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue color options.