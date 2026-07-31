OnePlus N6x debuts in India at ₹19,000: Check specs
What's the story
OnePlus has expanded its affordable smartphone range in India with the launch of the OnePlus N6x. The device joins the recently launched OnePlus N6 and comes with a host of impressive features. These include a massive 7,000mAh battery, a smooth 120Hz display, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 for an enhanced user experience.
Pricing details
OnePlus N6x: Pricing and availability
The OnePlus N6x comes in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at ₹18,999, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs ₹20,999.
Customers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹1,500 on select cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI.
The phone will be available for purchase from August 4 in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue color options.
Tech specs
Highlights of the OnePlus N6x
The OnePlus N6x features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,570 pixels and peak brightness of up to 900 nits. It also comes with an eye protection mode and adjustable color temperature settings.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.
It also comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification for added protection against damage.
Cooling system
The phone packs a vapor chamber cooling solution
The OnePlus N6x comes with a 13,280sqmm vapor chamber cooling solution to prevent overheating during long usage.
For photography, it packs a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities.
The front of the phone houses a 5MP selfie shooter. Both cameras can record videos at up to 1080p/30fps for high-quality video content creation.
Extra features
It also offers wired reverse charging functionality
The OnePlus N6x packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging.
It also supports dual-SIM connectivity and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
The phone measures 166.38mm x 78.13mm x 8.65mm and weighs about 214g, making it a lightweight option in the market of affordable smartphones with high-end specifications.