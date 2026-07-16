OnePlus to exit India and other non-Chinese markets
What's the story
OnePlus, the Android phone maker known for its high-performance smartphones, is planning to wind down its operations in India, the US, and Europe, according to Bloomberg. The decision comes amid rising consumer electronics prices and slow demand for new purchases. The move is part of a larger corporate restructuring at parent company OPPO. Its exit from the US and Europe is expected to begin within days, with India likely to follow by 2027.
Market exit
Retreating from one of its largest markets outside China
OnePlus was founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei with a vision to create affordable Android phones for tech enthusiasts.
Over the years, it expanded its product range and created a global demand for its offerings.
Its exit from India would mean leaving one of its largest markets outside China.
Industry outlook
Smartphone shipments expected to decline in 2026
Analytics firms IDC and Counterpoint have predicted a decline in smartphone shipments by over 13% in 2026.
This is due to a limited supply of memory chips, which has been termed as RAMageddon.
The second quarter of 2026 saw OPPO facing a double-digit shipment decline year-over-year, owing to weak demand across its key markets.
Strategic shift
OPPO's plans for OnePlus and Realme
Despite the challenges, OPPO plans to continue operating OnePlus in China and sell Realme phones abroad in markets like the Nordic region.
However, OnePlus's influence in the smartphone market has waned over the years.
In the US, Apple and Samsung dominate market share while OnePlus trails behind smaller competitors such as Lenovo Group Ltd.'s Motorola and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.
Strategic focus
Reasons behind OPPO's decision
OPPO is making these moves in light of the financial challenges it faces in its phone businesses and the lack of momentum in key markets.
Geopolitical concerns over the Chinese brand selling phones in the US and an Apple Inc. lawsuit related to trade secrets have also contributed to this decision.
As part of these changes, OPPO will focus on Central Europe and sell Realme devices in Nordic countries where it has seen success.