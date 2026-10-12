OnePlus's Ice Card Mini cools your phone while you game
What's the story
OnePlus is set to revolutionize mobile gaming with its new accessory, the Ice Card Mini. The device, which resembles a card wallet, attaches to the back of your phone and keeps it cool while you game. The concept is simple yet effective with no bulky attachments or complicated setups. It weighs just 50gm and measures 70mm by 53.4mm, making it super portable.
Design details
The Ice Card Mini is 30% smaller than its predecessor
The Ice Card Mini is around 30% smaller than OnePlus's previous Magnetic Ice Cooling Clip. This new model is lighter too, weighing only 50gm compared to its predecessor's 68gm.
The cooler will be launched alongside the OnePlus 16 on October 12.
While OPPO's China store has listed the accessory, its global pricing and availability are still unknown.
Functionality
It uses a cooling chip and an air-cooling system
The Ice Card Mini employs a cooling chip that transfers heat from one side to another using electricity. An air-cooling system then manages this heat, targeting areas where the phone gets hottest.
The cooler draws power via USB-C and can draw up to 3.5W.
Its body is made of polycarbonate and aluminum alloy, with a thickness of 9.7mm rising to 12.3mm around the air intake.
Noise levels
2 settings, producing sound levels of around 25-35 decibels
The Ice Card Mini operates at two settings, producing sound levels of around 25 and 35 decibels. These are closer to a whisper than a hair dryer.
OnePlus has also included a magnetic plate in the box for phones without built-in magnets, ensuring compatibility with more Android and iPhone models.
Future prospects
OnePlus has already announced 4 coolers in about 18 months
The launch of the Ice Card Mini marks a major step in OnePlus's journey to create effective phone cooling solutions.
The company has already announced at least four coolers in about 18 months, showing how these accessories are getting smaller and simpler.
With its compact design and efficient performance, the Ice Card Mini could be a game-changer for mobile gaming enthusiasts around the world.