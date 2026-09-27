OpenAI accuses Apple of 'sandbagging' in trade secrets lawsuit

Apple has sought preliminary injunction from court, barring OpenAI and other defendants from accessing, using, disclosing or soliciting its confidential information and trade secrets.

The tech giant submitted a reply brief with five expert declarations totaling 126 pages and 13 exhibits in support of this motion last week.

These documents were authored by experts Daniel Roffman, James Pooley, Dr. Ayman Fayed, Dr. Paul Hatch and Dr. Jude Runge to bolster Apple's claims against Liu and Tan, OpenAI, and io Products.