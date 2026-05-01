OpenAI adds Yubico security keys to ChatGPT Advanced account security
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out Advanced Account Security for ChatGPT, teaming up with Yubico to launch special security keys.
These keys are mainly for people who need extra protection (think journalists or political dissidents) and help guard against phishing attacks that have been on the rise.
YubiKey C models use cryptographic IDs
The YubiKey C NFC and C Nano plug into your device's USB port and use unique cryptographic IDs, making sure only you can get into your account.
But heads-up: if you lose your key, there is no way to recover access, so keep it safe.
As Yubico's CEO Jerrod Chong put it, this partnership is about cutting down on unauthorized access worldwide.