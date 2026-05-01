OpenAI adds Yubico security keys to ChatGPT Advanced account security

YubiKey C models use cryptographic IDs

The YubiKey C NFC and C Nano plug into your device's USB port and use unique cryptographic IDs, making sure only you can get into your account.

But heads-up: if you lose your key, there is no way to recover access, so keep it safe.

As Yubico's CEO Jerrod Chong put it, this partnership is about cutting down on unauthorized access worldwide.