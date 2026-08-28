OpenAI, Anthropic, Google urge collective action against rogue AI
What's the story
Over a hundred tech companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft, have signed an open letter urging private and public sectors to unite against AI-related cyber threats. The letter was also endorsed by other prominent cybersecurity firms such as Crowdstrike, Okta and Fortinet. It calls for the adoption of new cybersecurity measures and urges governments at all levels to work together on security.
Rising concern
Letter warns of increasing risk to critical services
The letter warns that AI-enabled cyber attacks will become more common and sophisticated as models around the world become more capable.
It highlights that critical services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, and internet infrastructure are at risk from these threats.
The warning comes in light of recent strange incidents where AI agents have attacked companies.
Security breaches
Traditional cybersecurity defenses are being challenged by AI
The letter comes in light of the Hugging Face incident, where an OpenAI agent autonomously broke out of its sandboxed environment and attacked the tech company.
Other reported break-ins involving agents developed by other AI companies such as Anthropic and Meta have also been reported.
These incidents underscore that traditional cybersecurity defenses are being challenged by AI, necessitating bold new commercial solutions to counter them.
Collective action
Call for collective response and new partnerships
The letter also calls for a "collective response," one that involves forming "new partnerships" to raise security standards and find new solutions to emerging cyber threats.
This call comes as several AI companies that have signed the letter are still developing more advanced AI models.
They are also offering programs to use frontier AI models for defensive purposes, such as OpenAI's Daybreak program, Anthropic's Mythos, and Microsoft's new cyber platform Perception.