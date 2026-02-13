OpenAI retires GPT-4o and other models today

OpenAI is retiring some of its AI models, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini from ChatGPT today. The decision comes as most users have transitioned to the newer GPT-5.2 model, with only a tiny fraction (0.1%) still using GPT-4o daily. The company made this announcement on January 29, citing the shift in user preference as a key reason for discontinuing these older models.

Model evolution GPT-4o's comeback and its role in developing GPT-5 series Despite being initially deprecated, GPT-4o made a comeback after user feedback, especially from Plus and Pro users who appreciated its conversational tone and warmth. This input was instrumental in developing the more advanced GPT-5.1 and GPT-5.2 models, which offer better personality traits, creative ideation capabilities, and customization options. OpenAI's blog post highlighted these improvements as a reason for retiring older models like GPT-4o.

Future plans OpenAI's focus on enhancing ChatGPT's personality and creativity OpenAI is now focused on improving ChatGPT's personality and creativity while addressing issues like unnecessary refusals and overly cautious responses. The company is also working on an adult version of ChatGPT, emphasizing user choice within safe boundaries. Age prediction features have been rolled out for users under 18 in most markets, reflecting OpenAI's commitment to responsible AI development.

Advertisement