OpenAI brings agentic commerce to India with Pine Labs partnership

OpenAI has partnered with Indian digital payments company Pine Labs to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The partnership will enable "agentic commerce," a model where AI agents can discover, recommend, and complete transactions on behalf of users. With this integration, Pine Labs becomes OpenAI's first payment partner for ChatGPT in India.

Transaction facilitation AI-first consumer internet The integration with OpenAI will enable merchants on Pine Labs's network to process transactions initiated through AI-led interfaces. Speaking about the partnership, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau said it is aimed at powering transactions in an "AI-first consumer internet." He added that as merchants increasingly operate in an AI-led world, Pine Labs will be able to power those transactions.

User benefits Seamless transition from discovery to checkout The partnership comes as users increasingly turn to platforms like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT for product recommendations and purchase decisions. By integrating payment infrastructure, the move aims to create a seamless transition from discovery to checkout. This is part of OpenAI's global expansion of ChatGPT's commercial use cases, including advertising-led monetization and deeper enterprise integrations.

Advertisement