OpenAI brings agentic commerce to India with Pine Labs partnership
What's the story
OpenAI has partnered with Indian digital payments company Pine Labs to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The partnership will enable "agentic commerce," a model where AI agents can discover, recommend, and complete transactions on behalf of users. With this integration, Pine Labs becomes OpenAI's first payment partner for ChatGPT in India.
Transaction facilitation
AI-first consumer internet
The integration with OpenAI will enable merchants on Pine Labs's network to process transactions initiated through AI-led interfaces. Speaking about the partnership, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau said it is aimed at powering transactions in an "AI-first consumer internet." He added that as merchants increasingly operate in an AI-led world, Pine Labs will be able to power those transactions.
User benefits
Seamless transition from discovery to checkout
The partnership comes as users increasingly turn to platforms like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT for product recommendations and purchase decisions. By integrating payment infrastructure, the move aims to create a seamless transition from discovery to checkout. This is part of OpenAI's global expansion of ChatGPT's commercial use cases, including advertising-led monetization and deeper enterprise integrations.
Future plans
AI-powered agents executing payment transactions
Rau also revealed that Pine Labs is developing capabilities to let AI-powered agents execute payment transactions. However, these deployments are currently limited to select markets in West Asia and Southeast Asia. Internally, the company is accelerating its AI adoption to streamline operations and speed up product rollouts.