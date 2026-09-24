ChatGPT gets voice tools for handling more tasks on mobile
What's the story
OpenAI is bringing voice-based agentic features to its ChatGPT mobile app. Plus and Pro subscribers will be able to create documents, draft emails, or summarize Slack messages, among other tasks. They can also build websites, create presentations, use the cloud browser, and access areas such as finances within ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Free and Go users are getting access to plugins and connected apps. All you need to do is use the Work tab on your phone and give a command.
User benefits
Seamless transition between devices
The new feature will also give ChatGPT's voice conversations a richer text output.
Also, users will have the option to easily switch between text and voice modes.
They can even start a conversation on their mobile device and pick it up later on their desktop. This seamless transition is especially useful for those who work across multiple devices throughout the day.
Tech integration
Integration of GPT-Live
The launch of these voice-based features comes on the heels of OpenAI's July release of its new conversational model, GPT-Live.
The company had integrated this model with its desktop app to let users use their voices for tasks in the Work tab or building apps in the Codex tab.
Now, similar capabilities have been extended to the mobile app as well.
Twitter Post
The update is rolling out globally
We heard you loud and clear. ChatGPT Voice can now:— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 23, 2026
- Use plugins like your email, calendar, and Slack.
- Be powered by GPT-6 Astra, Sol, and Luna.
- Be used in ChatGPT Work on web and mobile, so you can create docs, decks, sites, and spreadsheets or tackle complex tasks in… pic.twitter.com/zRjjCMxpuW