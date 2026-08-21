ChatGPT can now read and edit your Apple Messages
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new Apple Messages plug-in for ChatGPT, its AI chatbot. The feature lets users connect their Messages inbox with the AI. Once linked, you can sort, analyze, or edit your messages directly from ChatGPT on your Mac. It works with Codex and ChatGPT Work too, making it useful for professional use as well.
Plugin capabilities
AI can suggest follow-up messages
The new plug-in lets ChatGPT suggest follow-up messages based on previous conversations.
It can also delete messages, draft, and send replies on your behalf, or dig up information from your message history.
However, there are some privacy concerns associated with this feature, as it gives the AI access to potentially sensitive information in private conversations.
Privacy assurance
The plug-in runs locally on a user's machine
OpenAI has assured that the plug-in runs locally on a user's machine and does not create an index of all messages. However, the exact implications of this statement are still unclear.
When it comes to sending messages, OpenAI advises users to monitor ChatGPT's actions and avoid enabling persistent approval, as it could compromise their final review before sending out a message through the AI chatbot.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
Everyday conversations just got easier with the new Apple Messages plugin.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) August 20, 2026
Search messages, catch up on conversations, draft and send replies—all with ChatGPT on your Mac.
Now available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop. pic.twitter.com/nicfZMuxZc