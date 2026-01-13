OpenAI acquires healthtech start-up Torch for $100 million

OpenAI has acquired healthcare start-up, Torch, in a deal reported to be valued at about $100 million in equity according to some media reports. The acquisition is part of OpenAI's strategic move to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare tools. Founded in 2025 by Ilya Abyzov and Eugene Huang, Torch specializes in integrating fragmented medical data like lab results, medication history, and doctor visit records into a single AI-readable system.

Tech integration Torch's innovative approach to healthcare data Torch's unique approach to healthcare data involves an app that acts as a "medical memory for AI." The app brings together health information from different sources such as wearables, labs, and clinical records into one engine. The small team of four from Torch will now work with OpenAI to develop ChatGPT Health, a recently launched feature that lets users connect and analyze their health records with ChatGPT.

Future plans OpenAI's vision for ChatGPT health The integration of Torch's technology is expected to enhance the capabilities of ChatGPT Health in processing and contextualizing personal health data. "Bringing this together with ChatGPT Health opens up a new way to understand and manage your health," said an official post. The acquisition highlights the growing interest of AI companies in specialized applications in healthcare, moving beyond general-purpose chatbots toward more targeted tools.