OpenAI buys thousands of Macs to train AI agents
What's the story
Apple's Mac mini and Mac Studio have emerged as popular choices for running AI models locally. The demand for these devices isn't just limited to local use, but also extends to AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic. Both companies are using the machines to train their AI agents, with OpenAI reportedly buying tens of thousands of them while Anthropic is renting through Amazon Web Services (AWS).
AI training
Macs aiding in developing computer-use AI agents
OpenAI is using the Macs for reinforcement learning (RL), a method where AI learns through trial and error.
The company is also using them to train computer-use AI agents. These agents can navigate software interfaces, perform multi-step workflows, and interact with computers like humans do.
This shows how Apple's desktop hardware is playing an unexpected role in AI development.
Market influence
Apple's latest hardware models and their benefits for AI tasks
Apple recently launched new Mac mini and Mac Studio models. The former now comes with the new M6 chip, while the latter is powered by M5 Max or M5 Ultra chips.
The company's Unified Memory Architecture and thermal design of these devices are seen as beneficial for on-device AI work, allowing multiple local sessions as well as large models and desktop tasks on a single system without latency or cost overhead.
Financial growth
Macs driving Apple's revenue growth
The surge in interest for Macs has also boosted Apple's hardware business.
The company's Mac revenue increased by nearly 29% year-on-year to $10.3 billion in the last quarter, making it Apple's fastest-growing hardware line.
The unexpected enterprise demand has led to early refreshes for the Mac mini and Mac Studio models, which were announced in late August instead of the usual autumn launch schedule.