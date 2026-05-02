Musk can join GPT-5.5 event if he wants: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has invited Elon Musk to the upcoming GPT-5.5 private event, scheduled for May 5 in San Francisco. The invitation comes despite an ongoing legal dispute between the two tech giants. Responding to a post on X that joked about Musk "crashing" the invite-only event, Altman said, "He can come if he wants... world needs more love."

Online reaction Altman's response goes viral Altman's response to the post by Andrew Curran, who had joked about Musk showing up uninvited "like the witch in Sleeping Beauty," has gone viral on X. The exchange has drawn a lot of attention online, with Altman's reply raking in thousands of interactions within hours. This comes as OpenAI prepares for its GPT-5.5 launch event in San Francisco.

Twitter Post Altman's post he can come if he wants



world needs more love — Sam Altman (@sama) May 2, 2026

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Legal dispute Legal battle between Musk and OpenAI intensifies The invitation comes amid an escalating legal battle between Musk and OpenAI. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, has sued the company for straying from its original non-profit mission. However, OpenAI has disputed these claims in the past. The company launched GPT-5.5 on April 24, calling it a "new class of intelligence for real work and powering agents," with improvements in agentic coding, computer-based tasks, knowledge work, and early-stage scientific research.

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