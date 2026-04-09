OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges taxing AI-generated corporate value Technology Apr 09, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks it's time to tax robots, since AI is quickly taking over jobs and changing how work gets done.

His idea is part of a bigger plan called "Industrial policy for the Intelligence Age," which asks if companies should pay taxes on AI-generated value their AI creates, especially as fewer people are paying income taxes because of automation.