OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges taxing AI-generated corporate value
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks it's time to tax robots, since AI is quickly taking over jobs and changing how work gets done.
His idea is part of a bigger plan called "Industrial policy for the Intelligence Age," which asks if companies should pay taxes on AI-generated value their AI creates, especially as fewer people are paying income taxes because of automation.
Altman proposes tax shifts, public fund
Altman's plan suggests shifting taxes toward corporate income, capital gains for the wealthy, and new levies tied to AI-driven labor, so wealth doesn't just pile up with a few tech giants.
He also proposes a Public Wealth Fund—paid for by AI companies and governments—that could help give citizens a direct stake in AI-driven growth, making sure everyone shares in the benefits of AI-powered growth.