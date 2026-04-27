Sam Altman wants to rebuild internet for AI era
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has suggested that it may be time to "seriously rethink" how operating systems and user interfaces are designed. He made the remark on X, as AI agents continue to grow in capability. The statement comes amid his ongoing legal battle with Elon Musk, which is set to go to trial in California this week.
AI integration
Altman's vision for agent-native systems
Altman emphasized the need for protocols that are "equally usable by people and agents," indicating a future where software ecosystems are designed to accommodate both. This could lead to intent-driven interfaces, voice-first systems, and more flexible infrastructure allowing seamless operation of AI tools. The idea is already gaining traction among developers and researchers who are exploring agent-native systems or building tools for better navigation of existing apps without complete overhauls.
Influence
Reworking the internet for AI agents
Altman's suggestion to rethink internet design for AI agents has garnered attention in the tech industry. OpenAI's role in popularizing AI makes it a key player in shaping the future of technology. However, there is skepticism about reworking core layers of the internet, including foundational protocols, as it could take years or even decades.
Legal proceedings
OpenAI is also readying AI device
Along with the rethinking of internet design, Altman's post could also be a teaser for OpenAI's collaboration with Jony Ivy to manufacture its first AI device. Meanwhile, the tech world is gearing up for a major legal battle as Musk's lawsuit against Altman and OpenAI heads to trial in Oakland, California. The case revolves around allegations that Altman broke an agreement by restructuring OpenAI into a for-profit entity.