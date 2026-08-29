OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns AI threats need urgent action
Technology
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is urging people working in cybersecurity to take AI-powered cyber threats seriously.
He says we're at a "critically important moment for cyber defense with AI" and warns there's not much time left to act.
While AI can help protect us online, it's also making it easier for hackers to pull off attacks.
Altman calls for unified tech response
Altman is calling on the whole tech world (whether they're with OpenAI or not) to work together before things get out of hand.
"Please take this moment seriously," he said, stressing that only a fast and united response can keep these new risks in check.