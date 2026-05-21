OpenAI ChatGPT Images 2.0 tops 1 billion images in India
OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0 is getting a lot of love in India, with users there creating over 1 billion images since its April 2026 launch.
The tool stands out for supporting multiple languages and making text look great in Hindi, Bengali, Japanese, and Korean.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 blends language locally
This version doesn't just translate: it actually blends language into visuals like posters and comics, making them feel more real and local.
It also nails the details of Indian life (think busy streets and rickshaws), supports crisp 2K resolution with flexible aspect ratios, and follows instructions better, so it's a hit for both fun projects and work tasks.
OpenAI has safeguards and transparency tools
OpenAI has built-in safeguards to keep things creative but responsible, using transparency tools to prevent misuse while letting people experiment freely.