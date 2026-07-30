OpenAI confirms it's building multiple AI devices
What's the story
OpenAI President Greg Brockman has revealed that the company is working on a "family of devices" for interacting with its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The announcement was made during an interview with Joanna Stern on her YouTube channel. However, Brockman did not confirm reports about a smart speaker or wearable device, rumored to be launched in 2027.
Legal matters
We are focused on our own development and technology: Brockman
When asked about Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI, Brockman said, "We are focused on our own development and technology."
He added that the company has no interest in other companies' trade secrets.
He believes that people will prefer talking to their computers instead of typing for most tasks.
Trust issues
Addressing privacy concerns in ChatGPT's 'temporary chat' mode
Brockman also addressed concerns about the privacy of ChatGPT's "temporary chat" mode.
He said that OpenAI is working on technological solutions to provide "verifiable, auditable guarantees" that only the AI can access users' private data.
This is part of the company's broader effort to build trust with its AI models and address any potential issues related to user privacy.