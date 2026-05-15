OpenAI confirms TanStack attack, 84 malware versions, no user data
Technology
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just confirmed a cyberattack that targeted two employees through a popular open-source library called TanStack.
Hackers quickly pushed out 84 malware-infected versions designed to steal credentials and spread further.
The good news? OpenAI says no user data or main systems were touched.
OpenAI caught attack within 20 minutes
The attack was caught within 20 minutes, and only some internal code tied to the affected employees was accessed.
OpenAI is rotating certificates and macOS users will need to update the application.
They reassured everyone that ChatGPT services are running normally and your information wasn't impacted.