Why OpenAI didn't inform cops about Canadian school shooter
OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has revealed that it considered alerting Canadian authorities about a user who later carried out one of the country's deadliest school shootings. The account of Jesse Van Rootselaar was flagged last June through abuse detection efforts for "furtherance of violent activities." However, at that time, OpenAI decided against referring the case to law enforcement as it did not meet their threshold for imminent and credible risk of serious physical harm to others.
After the school shooting, OpenAI employees contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with information about Van Rootselaar and his use of ChatGPT. An OpenAI spokesperson said, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the Tumbler Ridge tragedy. We proactively reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with information on the individual and their use of ChatGPT, and we'll continue to support their investigation."
The RCMP said Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother at their home before attacking a nearby school. She had a history of mental health-related contacts with the police. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The attack claimed eight lives, including that of a 39-year-old teaching assistant and five students aged between 12-13 years.