Why OpenAI didn't inform cops about Canadian school shooter

OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has revealed that it considered alerting Canadian authorities about a user who later carried out one of the country's deadliest school shootings. The account of Jesse Van Rootselaar was flagged last June through abuse detection efforts for "furtherance of violent activities." However, at that time, OpenAI decided against referring the case to law enforcement as it did not meet their threshold for imminent and credible risk of serious physical harm to others.