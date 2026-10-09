OpenAI says safety researchers weren't fired for raising AI concerns
What's the story
OpenAI has defended its decision to terminate three safety researchers, citing a "significant breach of trust." The company also stressed that the action wasn't taken due to their concerns over safety or willingness to speak out. The dismissed researchers, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak, and Mikita Balesni, had previously raised alarms in a letter (now posted on X) addressed to OpenAI's board and safety committees.
Twitter Post
The official announcement
A note from our research leaders:— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026
Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s…
Safety concerns
Research pause urged by team in letter
In their letter, the researchers urged OpenAI to pause developing models that would reduce the ability to monitor artificial intelligence.
While OpenAI acknowledged the importance of maintaining "monitorability of frontier models," it also said it continues to invest heavily in this area.
The company emphasized its commitment to safety and transparency in AI research and development.
Twitter Post
'I believe we were fired for prioritizing safety'
Two other safety researchers and I were fired from OpenAI last week. We wrote this letter to leadership.— Mikita Balesni (@balesni) October 8, 2026
I believe we were fired for prioritizing safety over the near-term interests of OpenAI as a corporation. pic.twitter.com/ALANn9B87S
Cultural shift
Their dismissal could have chilling effect on company's culture
The fired researchers have warned that their dismissal could have a chilling effect on the company's culture.
They have also expressed concern that internal and external communications about their firing have made other employees fearful to speak up or act in ways they used to previously.
This fear could undermine the collaborative environment at OpenAI.
Internal response
Internal memo praises researchers' contributions to AI safety
An internal memo from a research leader at OpenAI praised the contributions of the three researchers to AI safety. It also denied that they were fired in retaliation for raising safety concerns.
The memo said, "I want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. We have always encouraged that and always will."
Policy violation
Details on the 'pattern of misconduct' not provided
An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that the three researchers were fired after an investigation uncovered a "pattern of misconduct" in clear violation of company policies regarding mishandling research information.
However, the company did not clarify which specific policies were allegedly violated by the researchers or how it safeguards employees who raise safety concerns and work with external evaluators.