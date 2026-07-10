GPT 5.6 is the 'preferred model' for Microsoft 365 Copilot
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that its latest model, GPT 5.6, will be the "preferred model" for Microsoft 365 Copilot. The announcement comes as a response to recent speculation about the future of OpenAI's partnership with tech giant Microsoft. The move is seen as a reaffirmation of their long-standing collaboration, despite industry chatter about both companies pursuing independent AI strategies.
Integration details
OpenAI reiterates commitment to Microsoft partnership
The integration of GPT 5.6 into Microsoft 365 Copilot will cover several key productivity tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Cowork. OpenAI described the move as part of its ongoing mission to bring advanced AI capabilities to businesses and individuals through Microsoft's ecosystem. "Our partnership with Microsoft has always been about bringing the benefits of advanced AI to more individuals and organizations," OpenAI said in a blog post announcing the update.
Strategic shift
Microsoft's shift toward in-house AI models
The announcement comes after Bloomberg reported that Microsoft is integrating more of its own in-house AI models into Microsoft 365 applications. The move is part of a broader strategy to lower the costs associated with running generative AI services. Microsoft's internally developed models, dubbed MAI, are increasingly being used in products such as Word and Excel.
Reassurance
What does 'preferred model' mean for GPT 5.6?
OpenAI's latest announcement seems to be an attempt to assure customers that its technology will remain central to Microsoft's AI offerings. However, the company did not clarify what being the "preferred model" specifically means. While the designation suggests GPT 5.6 will take priority within Microsoft 365 Copilot, OpenAI did not provide details on how workloads will be divided between its models and Microsoft's own AI systems.