GPT 5.6 is the 'preferred model' for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Reassurance

What does 'preferred model' mean for GPT 5.6?

OpenAI's latest announcement seems to be an attempt to assure customers that its technology will remain central to Microsoft's AI offerings. However, the company did not clarify what being the "preferred model" specifically means. While the designation suggests GPT 5.6 will take priority within Microsoft 365 Copilot, OpenAI did not provide details on how workloads will be divided between its models and Microsoft's own AI systems.