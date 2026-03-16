'Sexy suicide coach': ChatGPT adult mode triggers alarm inside OpenAI

OpenAI has decided to delay the launch of its controversial 'adult mode' feature for ChatGPT . The decision comes after internal backlash and warnings from advisors about potential mental health and child safety risks associated with the feature. The 'adult mode' would have allowed users to engage in erotic text-based conversations with the chatbot, a major departure from OpenAI's long-standing ban on sexually explicit content.

Risks highlighted Advisory council raised concerns about potential mental health risks The feature's potential to create unhealthy emotional dependence on ChatGPT and provide minors access to sexual conversations has been flagged by OpenAI's advisory council on AI well-being. Members of the council, which includes experts in psychology and cognitive neuroscience, expressed their concerns during a meeting with company representatives in January. One member even warned that OpenAI could inadvertently create a "sexy suicide coach."

Delay reasons Technical challenges and competing product priorities cited for delay OpenAI has pushed back the launch of 'adult mode,' originally slated for Q1, citing competing product priorities, internal concerns, and technical challenges. The company still intends to release the feature eventually. One major challenge is its age-prediction system that prevents minors from accessing explicit conversations. At one point, this system was misclassifying minors as adults 12% of the time, increasing the risk of underage users accessing sexual chats.

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Future plans 'Adult mode' to allow erotic chats but no explicit images When the 'adult mode' is finally launched, OpenAI intends to allow erotic text conversations but restrict explicit images, voice, or video generation. Despite the potential risks associated with AI-powered erotica, including compulsive chatbot use and emotional overreliance on AI relationships, an OpenAI spokesperson said the company aims to allow adult-themed text chats. The spokesperson described this material as "smut rather than pornography" and added that they are training their models to discourage exclusive emotional relationships with users.

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