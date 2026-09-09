OpenAI delivers 3.1 agent-workdays per human workday aiding researchers
Technology
OpenAI's AI systems are now doing 3.1 agent-workdays of effort for every one human workday.
They handle routine tech tasks, so researchers get to focus on big-picture ideas and exploring new directions.
OpenAI introduces GPT-6 Astra
OpenAI's AI isn't just busy: it's solving huge problems, like making progress on the Navier-Stokes Millennium Prize Problem.
The platform has more than a billion weekly users and 2.5 million businesses, with engagement jumping by 50% in just six months.
To keep up, OpenAI developed its first custom silicon accelerator, named Jalapeno, with deployment planned by year-end and introduced GPT-6 Astra, an advanced model for advanced tasks like coding and scientific analysis.