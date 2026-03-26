OpenAI ditches Sora but doubles down on Codex
OpenAI just announced that Codex, its popular AI coding assistant, isn't going anywhere, even though the company is shutting down its video tool, Sora.
This shift lets OpenAI double down on enterprise tech and stay competitive with rivals like Anthropic.
Codex lead Thibault 'Tibo' Sottiaux reassured users on X that Codex will get more investment and new features.
Codex has over 2 million monthly users
Codex has over 2 million monthly users and helps automate coding tasks like bug fixes with Git support, pretty handy for developers.
With Sora gone, OpenAI can focus on making Codex even better, possibly merging it with ChatGPT and Atlas into a single "super app."
Meanwhile, Anthropic is pushing its own code assistant, Claude Code.
To attract businesses, OpenAI is also offering perks like early access to new AI models and a 17.5% return rate—showing they're serious about leading the AI coding game.