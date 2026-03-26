OpenAI ditches Sora but doubles down on Codex

Codex has over 2 million monthly users

Codex has over 2 million monthly users and helps automate coding tasks like bug fixes with Git support, pretty handy for developers.

With Sora gone, OpenAI can focus on making Codex even better, possibly merging it with ChatGPT and Atlas into a single "super app."

Meanwhile, Anthropic is pushing its own code assistant, Claude Code.

To attract businesses, OpenAI is also offering perks like early access to new AI models and a 17.5% return rate—showing they're serious about leading the AI coding game.