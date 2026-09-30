OpenAI faces lawsuit over AI agents hacking Hugging Face
What's the story
OpenAI has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly breaching the open-source AI platform Hugging Face. The suit was filed in a California court by Legal Advocates for Safe Science and Technology (LASST) and law firm Gerstein Harrow. It accuses OpenAI of violating California's Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act (CDAFA) by hacking into Hugging Face over the summer.
Legal breach
OpenAI's actions violate California law: Lawsuit
The lawsuit claims that OpenAI's actions were a clear violation of California law.
It also cites a state AI law that came into effect on January 1, which states "it shall not be a defense ... that the artificial intelligence autonomously caused the harm to the plaintiff."
Tyler Whitmer, founder of LASST, emphasized the importance of enforcing existing laws to hold AI companies accountable for any harm caused by their autonomous agents.
Legal action
Florida Attorney General files for temporary injunction against OpenAI
Separately, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed for a temporary injunction against OpenAI to stop the development of models without independent oversight.
This comes as part of a lawsuit filed by Florida in June against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman.
The move highlights growing concerns over AI safety and accountability amid fears of rogue agent activity.
Legal request
LASST lawsuit seeks injunctive relief
The LASST and Gerstein Harrow lawsuit is filed under California's Unfair Competition Law. It alleges that the Hugging Face incident diverted resources and impacted their work.
The suit doesn't seek financial damages but requests injunctive relief to prevent OpenAI from developing AI agents capable of hacking other entities autonomously.
It also asks for legal fees and "any other relief deemed just and proper."