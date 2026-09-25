OpenAI fires contract workers for using AI to train models
Technology
OpenAI just let go of contract workers after discovering they'd used AI tools to help train its own models, something the company strictly forbids.
These contractors were responsible for reviewing ChatGPT conversations to make the AI smarter, but using outside AI for their work broke company rules and led to immediate dismissals.
OpenAI bans external AI tools
OpenAI worries that letting people use AI-generated content to train its models could make the tech less accurate over time.
That's why even popular tools like Grammarly or GPTZero are off-limits.
The company's contractor partner, Mercor, keeps a close watch, and anyone caught breaking the rule is shown the door right away.
Even with privacy filters in place, though, some sensitive information can still slip through.