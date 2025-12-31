Is OpenAI's first AI hardware a ChatGPT-powered pen?

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , is said to be working on a new hardware project. As per information from tipster 'Smart Pikachu' on X (formerly Twitter), the device in question is an AI-powered pen, internally dubbed "Gumdrop." While there has been no official confirmation from OpenAI yet, the concept of an AI pen has already piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts online.

Device capabilities Gumdrop's potential features and functionalities The AI pen, Gumdrop, is rumored to have advanced features like note-taking and real-time transcription of handwriting. It could also come with voice capabilities, allowing users to speak into it for instant note-taking. The device could even function as a portable audio device, similar to a voice assistant that you can talk to and get responses from.

AI connectivity Gumdrop's integration with ChatGPT One of the most exciting aspects of Gumdrop is its potential integration with ChatGPT. This means that whatever you write or say using the pen could be processed by ChatGPT for organization, summarization, or even rewriting. This feature could be especially useful for students and professionals who need to capture information quickly during lectures or meetings without constantly reaching for their laptops or phones.

Production details Manufacturing and production plans for Gumdrop Initially, OpenAI was said to be collaborating with Luxshare for the production of Gumdrop. However, due to disagreements over the production location, Foxconn has now emerged as a potential manufacturer. The iPhone maker's facilities in Vietnam are being eyed for this project, although there are also talks of some production happening in the United States.