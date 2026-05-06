OpenAI gives US government access to GPT-5.5 for security testing

OpenAI has granted the US government early access to its advanced AI model, GPT-5.5, for national security testing and evaluation. The information was shared by Chris Lehane, OpenAI's VP of global affairs, in a LinkedIn post. He also revealed that the company is working with the US government's Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) to test upcoming models like GPT-5.5 Cyber, an AI model specifically designed for cyber defense purposes.

Strategic partnership OpenAI's partnership with the White House Lehane also revealed that OpenAI is working with the White House and other US government bodies to ensure responsible AI deployment. He said, "We're partnering with the White House and the broader Administration on a responsible deployment strategy, including a playbook to help get these capabilities into the hands of federal, state, and local governments, allies, and critical infrastructure operators."

Government engagement OpenAI's growing ties with the US government Since launching "OpenAI for Government" last year, the company has been stepping up its engagement with the US government. The move drew public criticism earlier this year when it signed a contract with the US Department of War (DoW) to deploy its AI models in classified work. The backlash intensified after Anthropic's deal with Pentagon fell through over disagreements on safer AI use.

Advertisement